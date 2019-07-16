Edge Wealth Management Has Upped Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake by $4.92 Million; Stock Declined; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake by $896,290

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 225.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 27,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 12,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 1.41M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 9,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 30,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 2.63M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares to 9,169 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,547 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sivik Health Ltd Llc holds 2.09% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Llc reported 0.47% stake. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Papp L Roy invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fjarde Ap reported 202,016 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv reported 9,366 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.82% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Trustmark Commercial Bank Department invested in 0% or 17 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.7% or 94,226 shares. Smith Moore And Communications holds 2,421 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 176,960 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited stated it has 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.36 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was made by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R.

