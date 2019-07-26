Edge Wealth Management Has Upped Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Enerplus (ERF) Share Value Rose, Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.15 Million

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 143,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.39 million, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 513,462 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 18,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 31,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.65. About 2.14M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 107,370 shares to 5.02 million shares, valued at $378.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,253 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $63.82M for 5.78 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks for Strong Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Enerplus Corporationâ€™s (TSE:ERF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 107,876 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Carret Asset invested in 5,940 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brinker accumulated 22,247 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ima Wealth has invested 0.72% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Retail Bank stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Hawaiian Bank reported 0.04% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 821,389 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 1.40 million shares. Ims Mngmt invested in 0.67% or 12,621 shares. Permanens Capital LP holds 0% or 46 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.14% or 21,147 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.63% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 1.89% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 648,183 shares.