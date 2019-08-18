Edge Wealth Management Has Upped Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake By $4.49 Million; Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Sentiment Is 1

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 925.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 154,825 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 171,551 shares with $5.01 million value, up from 16,726 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $16.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 14.36 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C

Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 48 funds increased or started new holdings, while 48 trimmed and sold positions in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mesa Laboratories Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 43 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

The stock increased 1.44% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $220.5. About 78,813 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs: Greg DiNoia Has Been Appointed to Lead Comml Ops; 22/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MESA LABS REPORTS TRANSITION OF CHIEF SALES & MARKETING OFFICER

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company has market cap of $864.71 million. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. It has a 113.54 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for 172,858 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 440,532 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 2.01% invested in the company for 60,125 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.64% in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 500 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) stake by 55,200 shares to 109,473 valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Co The (NYSE:SO) stake by 250,015 shares and now owns 495 shares. Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 31,086 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Birmingham Company Inc Al stated it has 84,787 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Armstrong Shaw Ct holds 2.78% or 99,106 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 46,100 shares. 70,970 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 153 shares. Laurion Cap LP holds 0.1% or 249,669 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mgmt I invested in 292,357 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 0.02% stake. Mngmt Professionals holds 132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 3.82M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.02% or 4,300 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd reported 1.38 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 5,366 shares.

