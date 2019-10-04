Edge Wealth Management Has Upped By $520,901 Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position; NAMURA SHIPBUILDING CO LTD ORDINARY SHAR (NMRSF) Shorts Up By 0.72%

NAMURA SHIPBUILDING CO LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:NMRSF) had an increase of 0.72% in short interest. NMRSF’s SI was 252,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.72% from 251,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2528 days are for NAMURA SHIPBUILDING CO LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:NMRSF)’s short sellers to cover NMRSF’s short positions. It closed at $2.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 43.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 11,083 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 36,752 shares with $1.74 million value, up from 25,669 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $213.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 19.36M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN

Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. engages in shipbuilding business in Japan. The company has market cap of $150.17 million. The firm manufactures crude oil tankers, product carriers, bulk carriers, ore carriers, LPG carriers, container ships, VLCCs, car carriers, ore bulk oil carriers, cement carriers, and aluminum high-speed passenger ships, as well as provides ship repair services. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the design, production, and installation of bridges, floodgates, and steel structures.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $52.07’s average target is 7.41% above currents $48.48 stock price. Wells Fargo had 19 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, September 30. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5000 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15 with “Hold”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $63 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 21. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $53 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Prtnrs Lc stated it has 4.72 million shares. Westwood Hldgs Inc accumulated 2.02 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 4,704 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17,665 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,516 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 854,463 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 6,433 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com invested in 40,984 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Lc has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Markel has 67,600 shares. Kidder Stephen W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Rnc Management Ltd Liability holds 825,618 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited Com reported 11,480 shares stake. Edgestream Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jacobs Ca owns 10,780 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 11,326 shares to 267,473 valued at $11.54M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 1,110 shares. Ishares Iboxx Investment Gra (LQD) was reduced too.