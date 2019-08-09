Edge Wealth Management Has Upped By $4.49 Million Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake; TSR Has 0.25 Sentiment

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 925.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 154,825 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 171,551 shares with $5.01M value, up from 16,726 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $16.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 15.98 million shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B

TSR Inc (TSRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 1 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 4 sold and trimmed stock positions in TSR Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 180,074 shares, down from 181,126 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding TSR Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 57.20% above currents $19.93 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company has market cap of $9.12 million. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its clients in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as clients in the financial services business.

