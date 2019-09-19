Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined; Diker Management Increases Position in Grubhub (GRUB)

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 68,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 145,799 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 77,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.37. About 1.53 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.21. About 1.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf by 78,176 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $22.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt has 3.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,380 shares. Hartline Corp holds 6,319 shares. Tiemann Inv Limited Liability holds 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 900 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 14,450 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd accumulated 0.63% or 808 shares. Kings Point Cap Management reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.58% or 57,785 shares. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wall Street Access Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 2,386 shares for 5.57% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management reported 75 shares. 516 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 86,274 shares. Peoples Finance Ser owns 1,515 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.12% or 432 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.20 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.