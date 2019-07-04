Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding by $1.34 Million as Shares Declined; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Upped Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Share Value Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 16,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,626 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 150,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82M shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income by 15,796 shares to 25,048 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 27,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,217 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Mortgage Trust.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 42.43M shares or 0.55% of the stock. First Fincl In stated it has 10,203 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,010 shares. Arbor Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,806 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,248 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 1.67% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Huntington Comml Bank invested 0.53% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 28,403 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Bank Of Newtown reported 46,139 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 9,444 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gladius Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 22,702 are held by Burney Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 367,150 shares. Birinyi Associates Incorporated stated it has 3,350 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Merck Stock Earns Another Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Will Merck’s #1 Therapeutic Area With $10 Billion In Revenue Grow? – Forbes” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “High Hopes and Expectations for Merckâ€™s First Investor Day in Years – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, BRKS, BBT – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sell Nio Stock, Buy Luckin Coffee Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Starbucks (SBUX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) and GrubHub (GRUB) Surge This Month: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “SBUX, SHAK, and GOLD Stocks Get Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million on Thursday, February 7. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,090 shares to 26,835 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,180 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).