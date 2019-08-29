Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Merck & Co. (MRK) Stake by $1.34 Million; As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Market Value Declined, Osmium Partners Has Decreased Stake

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 16,119 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 16,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 134,626 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 150,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 19/05/2018 – #2 UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 1,643 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 1,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust has 98,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 2,796 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Aqr Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Renaissance Technologies Lc, a New York-based fund reported 489,900 shares. 51,545 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 72,401 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 13,400 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 74,392 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Osmium Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 561,855 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 insider sales for $4.74 million activity. The insider Smart Christian Alexander bought 6,000 shares worth $78,047.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Mgmt stated it has 13,225 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.47 million shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company owns 26,013 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.65% or 2.49 million shares. Barbara Oil Co has invested 3.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Indiana Trust Mgmt holds 0.21% or 4,992 shares. Neuberger Berman Group holds 1.06M shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 86,057 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 62,986 are held by Washington Trust Company. Girard Ptnrs holds 100,578 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc reported 12 shares stake. Victory Mngmt invested in 170,195 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bell Comml Bank owns 4,256 shares. Seizert Prns Lc holds 18,941 shares.

