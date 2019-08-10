Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $324,900 as Share Value Declined; Excalibur Management Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Holding by $544,087 as Market Valuation Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 93.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 420 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 6,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income by 15,796 shares to 25,048 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co The (NYSE:BA) by 928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,605 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Limited owns 2,289 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 46,738 shares. Moreover, National Asset has 0.47% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Central Bancorporation And Tru holds 8,972 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 319,910 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital reported 1.58 million shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Westwood Group Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 4,950 shares. Old Bank & Trust In reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bokf Na owns 269,143 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hilltop holds 0.37% or 30,188 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hudock Group Limited has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). B Riley Wealth Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 21,372 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Management Incorporated invested in 1.54% or 99,598 shares. Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 6,027 shares. Fiera reported 585,920 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 7,536 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc reported 6.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 812,621 shares. Argent Capital Lc owns 3.81% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.03M shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eulav Asset reported 44,000 shares. Nadler Financial Grp Inc reported 5,188 shares. 265,532 are held by James Research Inc. Florida-based Sabal Trust has invested 2.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fincl Advisory Ser Inc reported 4,193 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 15,018 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.