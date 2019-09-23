Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Pentwater Capital Management LP Raised By $79.76 Million Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 2071.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp acquired 7.25 million shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 7.60 million shares with $89.84M value, up from 350,000 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $8.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 13.56 million shares traded. Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 6.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 164 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 2,236 shares with $4.22M value, down from 2,400 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $887.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Agnc Investment Corp stake by 94,234 shares to 103,309 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 11,083 shares and now owns 36,752 shares. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department reported 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). St Johns Management Co Limited Liability invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Murphy Cap Management has invested 2.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dupont Capital has invested 1.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Appleton Prns Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,174 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weybosset & Management Ltd Liability Co has 297 shares. Wafra, a New York-based fund reported 19,871 shares. Connable Office holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,010 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 10,754 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 0.6% or 8,704 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 1.98% or 3,746 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm stated it has 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). British Columbia Inv holds 1.72% or 110,704 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 7,214 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.09% above currents $1794.16 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 53,984 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 598,869 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Fmr Limited holds 856,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 236,061 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.08% or 38,023 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.72M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Frontier Invest Management Co holds 48,410 shares. Capital Research Invsts reported 10.59M shares. Bluefin Trading holds 0.19% or 112,415 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 708,399 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has invested 0.17% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Us Commercial Bank De has 609 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Domo Inc stake by 18,429 shares to 21,571 valued at $589,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cigna Corp (Put) stake by 205,000 shares and now owns 1.18M shares. Docusign Inc was reduced too.