Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Sentiment Is 1.5

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 11,487 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 105,917 shares with $5.71 million value, down from 117,404 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $242.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 33 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 22 reduced and sold stakes in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 22.24 million shares, down from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Magnachip Semiconductor Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 16 Increased: 18 New Position: 15.

North Run Capital Lp holds 5.71% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for 1.21 million shares. Proxima Capital Management Llc owns 531,400 shares or 4.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brigade Capital Management Lp has 1.69% invested in the company for 3.66 million shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Llc has invested 1.47% in the stock. Springowl Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 133,082 shares.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, makes, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $359.01 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It currently has negative earnings. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition , high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices.

The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 156,559 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) has declined 12.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piershale Grp has 0.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Synovus Financial Corporation has 504,530 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 3.57M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cortland Assoc Mo has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 99,797 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 51,495 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Co Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,670 shares. Peoples Fincl stated it has 37,980 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Matarin Capital Limited Liability owns 110,308 shares. 133,376 are owned by Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company. Bkd Wealth Advsrs accumulated 137,373 shares. Cap Intl reported 2.20M shares stake. 10.84 million were accumulated by Int Grp Inc. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 586,166 shares stake.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is -1.68% below currents $56.62 stock price. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $55 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

