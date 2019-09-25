Edge Wealth Management Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $309,796; Tanaka Capital Management Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, down from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $866.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1752.32. About 2.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 2.38 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.72 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $32.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 48,704 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ny Amt (NRK).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 95.23 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

