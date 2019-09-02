Edge Wealth Management Has Raised Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Increased Walmart (WMT) Holding By $533,500

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 5,500 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 33,000 shares with $3.22 million value, up from 27,500 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $322.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS CAN CONTINUE SHARE BUYBACK AND MAINTAIN A GOOD CREDIT PROFILE; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Walmart May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Walmart Rtgs Unaffected By Sale Of British Unit; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 09/05/2018 – Here are the big winners from Flipkart’s $16 billion deal with Walmart

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 225.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 27,174 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)'s stock rose 3.37%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 39,217 shares with $7.13M value, up from 12,043 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $50.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 3.53% above currents $114.26 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, May 17. Raymond James maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prns Llp owns 10,758 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 1.26% or 22,030 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs reported 3.13 million shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 61,714 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Lc has 6,914 shares. Wheatland Advisors holds 11,622 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability owns 11,382 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Lp reported 13,982 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Guardian LP invested in 0.03% or 16,162 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 2,060 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Orleans Cap La stated it has 2,975 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 102,689 shares. Kopp Advisors Lc has 2,425 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 1.45% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 14,340 shares to 3,938 valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 39 shares. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 10.19% above currents $185.32 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $205 target. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Vertical Research has “Hold” rating and $20300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Raytheon added to BofA's U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019