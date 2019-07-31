Edge Wealth Management Has Raised Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake by $4.49 Million; Shares Declined; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $988,182 as Stock Rose

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.87M, up from 338,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 12.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 925.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 154,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,551 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 6.62M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 202 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.48% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Blackrock reported 59.14M shares stake. Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated Lp has 457,968 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 5,207 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 3,352 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Co reported 20,447 shares. Etrade Management Lc accumulated 73,557 shares. 245,069 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 2.54 million shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. King Luther Mngmt Corp accumulated 292,680 shares. Peoples owns 219 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0% or 1,300 shares. Iat Reinsurance Company owns 159,500 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 12,911 shares to 103,351 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: Beaten-Down Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton Is Making The Right Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Equifax Pays Up for Data Breach; Halliburton Hits a Profit Gusher – yahoo.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: AT&T, Beyond Meat and Halliburton – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Generation Invest Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.83M shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 13,012 shares stake. Bell Bank & Trust reported 19,244 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt has invested 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP invested in 0.14% or 34,261 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc owns 28,607 shares. Putnam Fl Invest owns 3.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 354,368 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Limited Co stated it has 160,379 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has invested 4.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 8.59 million shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Harber Asset Management Lc holds 0.42% or 12,562 shares. Quadrant Ltd accumulated 20,466 shares. Sterling Inv Mgmt Inc holds 3.06% or 33,492 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 111,597 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has 1.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,482 shares to 58,238 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,479 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).