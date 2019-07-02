Edge Wealth Management Has Lowered Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Verisign (VRSN) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign (VRSN) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $211.29. About 425,213 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 12,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,351 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, down from 116,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 6.77 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.63M for 44.76 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936.

