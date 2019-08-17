Edge Wealth Management Has Lowered General Dynamics (GD) Holding By $782,880; Aegion (INSU)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Aegion Corp (INSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 54 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 50 reduced and sold holdings in Aegion Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 29.81 million shares, down from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aegion Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 41 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 7.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,660 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 54,374 shares with $9.19M value, down from 59,034 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45M shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Preferred & Income S (PFF) stake by 10,345 shares to 113,994 valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Agnc Investment Corp stake by 19,015 shares and now owns 178,147 shares. Annaly Capital Mgmt was raised too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity. 159 shares valued at $28,549 were bought by Burns Mark Lagrand on Friday, August 9.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 5.68% above currents $184.35 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 20 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 25.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.06 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

It closed at $9.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Insurance Acquisition Corp. for 332,377 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.33 million shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or has 1.44% invested in the company for 254,242 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 56,619 shares.