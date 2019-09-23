Edge Wealth Management Has Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $333,450; Consolidated Edison (ED) Has 1.34 Sentiment

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 299 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 223 sold and reduced their stakes in Consolidated Edison Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 191.23 million shares, up from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Consolidated Edison Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 193 Increased: 228 New Position: 71.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 159.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 5,850 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 9,508 shares with $542,000 value, up from 3,658 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $249.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41 million shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.69 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 22.02 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39 million for 14.17 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Tobam holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. for 710,437 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 89,262 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 2.94% invested in the company for 313,733 shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 2.7% in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,123 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 164 shares to 2,236 valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 29,647 shares and now owns 76,270 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 382,679 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Financial Advantage Inc owns 4,006 shares. 357,699 were reported by Schafer Cullen Capital. Annex Advisory Limited Co reported 3,928 shares. Moreover, Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,065 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa has invested 1.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Geode Lc accumulated 0.82% or 59.15M shares. Twin Mngmt stated it has 241,600 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Hills Retail Bank Trust owns 27,577 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Maine-based Schroder Inv Management has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Staley Capital Advisers reported 409,881 shares. Illinois-based Hartline has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parkside Finance Commercial Bank Tru holds 10,922 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 37,004 shares. Meristem Family Wealth holds 5,804 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

