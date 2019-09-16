Edge Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $774,748 as Stock Value Declined; Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $599,820 as Stock Declined

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 16,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 270,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, up from 254,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 18.01 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 4,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 65,485 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, down from 70,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 3.03M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) by 12,002 shares to 2,514 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,955 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Capital Mgmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 58,182 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hamlin Capital Mngmt reported 983,655 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.62% or 11.61 million shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 11,600 are held by R G Niederhoffer Capital Management Incorporated. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.26% or 70,400 shares in its portfolio. American Registered Advisor Incorporated reported 37,456 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.16% stake. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 37,626 shares. South Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,950 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Co has 11,132 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Co owns 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 100 shares. Coastline Tru reported 96,785 shares stake.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.