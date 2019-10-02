Edge Wealth Management Has Lifted Chevron (CVX) Holding by $1.08 Million as Market Value Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Rose While Modera Wealth Management Decreased Its Position by $932,696

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,217 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, up from 47,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.66. About 2.81M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 16,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 922,584 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY)

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares to 2,236 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,110 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43B for 13.07 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

