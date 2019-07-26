Edge Wealth Management Has Increased Raytheon Company (RTN) Position by $4.92 Million; Camelot Portfolios Has Cut Position in Southern Co (SO) as Stock Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 225.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 27,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 12,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $189.59. About 1.02M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 77.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 22,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,607 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 29,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 1.43M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Clark Henry A III had bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 23,729 shares to 49,180 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 53,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 397,020 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Peninsula Asset Mngmt has 0.38% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,090 shares. Blue Financial Cap owns 15,525 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 68,559 shares. Proffitt And Goodson owns 1,918 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ancora Advisors Limited Company stated it has 19,304 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Haverford reported 8,463 shares. Hartford Invest has invested 0.36% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has 4,838 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc reported 12,369 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.22% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 3.67% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,883 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Communications invested in 1,104 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 792 shares. First Natl Trust invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cannell Peter B & Co invested in 0.33% or 46,955 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1,245 shares. Regentatlantic Capital holds 0.58% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 46,012 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.14% or 119,970 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1,927 shares. 2,168 were reported by Hills State Bank Tru Company. Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.33% or 163,809 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Andra Ap reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv reported 12,306 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 1.48% or 74,048 shares in its portfolio. 5,452 were reported by Linscomb Williams.