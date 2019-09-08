Edge Wealth Management Has Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Becker Capital Management Increased Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) Position

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (F) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 229,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 3.48M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.55M, up from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59B market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; 19/03/2018 – INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the Brexit transition deal between UK and EU; 25/04/2018 – Ford plans more cost cuts to rev up profit margin gains; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 15/03/2018 – Ford teases new Mustang GT500, an unnamed off-roader and performance Explorer; 09/05/2018 – Ford says lost truck production will hit 2nd qtr earnings; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump touts judge’s criticism of Mueller; 03/04/2018 – March US auto sales top estimates at GM, Ford, Chrysler; 17/04/2018 – Spartan Motors’ Utilimaster To Showcase Ford Transit Utility Van Upfit Solution At 2018 NAFA Institute And Expo; 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Preuss to Lead Public Affairs

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 900.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 1,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources – The Edge Markets; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 55,200 shares to 109,473 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,452 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,537 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 20,722 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 5.98 million shares. First Foundation stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc owns 26,264 shares. 40,135 are held by Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Seizert Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,933 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nomura Holding Inc invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,552 shares. Central Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,450 shares. 5,596 are held by Hallmark Capital Inc. Davenport Company Limited Liability Company owns 22,608 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,500 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd owns 11,204 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc Com (NYSE:AVT) by 213,066 shares to 512,850 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Properties Co (NYSE:OFC) by 61,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,805 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 115,081 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 514,400 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp accumulated 45,047 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 8,874 shares. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability Com holds 450 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 11,336 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.07% or 3.03 million shares. Salem Counselors has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Country Tru Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 400 shares. Coldstream Capital Management, Washington-based fund reported 14,107 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0% or 6,591 shares. Moreover, St Johns Inv Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd reported 266,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.