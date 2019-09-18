Edge Wealth Management Has Increased Its New Residential Investment (NRZ) Holding by $351,120; Crestwood Capital Management LP Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Boosted by $402,640

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 1,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 55,438 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.57M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $292.74. About 210,561 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment (NRZ) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 23,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 106,693 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 723,107 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $191.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,823 shares to 41,777 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 11,500 shares to 97,973 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Sloves Andrew.