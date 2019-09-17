Edge Wealth Management Has Increased By $686,550 Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Apple (AAPL) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 15,078 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 1.18M shares with $232.85 million value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Apple now has $994.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $220.16. About 11.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 464.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 9,950 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 12,094 shares with $845,000 value, up from 2,144 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 5.54 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs & Ca reported 3.67% stake. 5,500 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr. Cim Limited Liability Com holds 3.81% or 55,792 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 469,090 shares. Diker Management Ltd Liability holds 0.93% or 12,870 shares. Cap Guardian has invested 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horseman Limited owns 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,000 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 18,691 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 9,375 shares. Drexel Morgan And Company holds 15,957 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns Inc has 3.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.27% or 7.24M shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Cincinnati has invested 8.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ledyard Bank stated it has 149,195 shares or 3.95% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.45 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is 0.05% above currents $220.16 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holdings stated it has 272,349 shares. Kwmg Ltd reported 3,112 shares stake. Wafra has invested 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 15,391 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Co (Wy) holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 0.41% or 855,905 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.93% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 10,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pitcairn stated it has 55,173 shares. Hills Bankshares And Tru has 0.63% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 34,850 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bbr Partners Lc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland Advsr holds 0.45% or 19,080 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc stated it has 21,448 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).