Edge Wealth Management Has Increased Boeing Co The (BA) Stake; Dollar General (DG) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Dollar General Corp (DG) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 301 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 256 decreased and sold equity positions in Dollar General Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 233.55 million shares, down from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dollar General Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 20 to 14 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 223 Increased: 221 New Position: 80.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Boeing Co The (BA) stake by 25.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 928 shares as Boeing Co The (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 4,605 shares with $1.76M value, up from 3,677 last quarter. Boeing Co The now has $195.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $347.09. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $34.79 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 22.1 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $134.67. About 508,780 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (DG) has risen 25.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 7.43% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation for 235,061 shares. Kdi Capital Partners Llc owns 137,814 shares or 5.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provident Investment Management Inc. has 5.53% invested in the company for 282,137 shares. The Florida-based Polen Capital Management Llc has invested 4.72% in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.66 million shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.31 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 23.50% above currents $347.09 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48000 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $525 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. Bank of America maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv owns 74,953 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams reported 4,885 shares. 38,900 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lbmc Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chilton Investment Co Llc accumulated 3.06% or 229,115 shares. Northstar Group Inc holds 0.19% or 1,098 shares in its portfolio. 24,549 are held by Punch Associates Management. Element Cap Limited Liability holds 12,146 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo invested 1.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 658 are owned by Lincoln Cap Ltd Com. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 1,513 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sonata Cap Group, Washington-based fund reported 4,569 shares.