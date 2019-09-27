Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)

Among 2 analysts covering Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Karyopharm Therapeutics has $29 highest and $1600 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 127.04% above currents $9.91 stock price. Karyopharm Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, June 20. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 23 by JP Morgan. See Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 9,821 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 142,197 shares with $18.97 million value, down from 152,018 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 51.03 million shares or 3.92% more from 49.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 44,500 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 12,865 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 11,980 are owned by Envestnet Asset Inc. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 304,258 shares. D E Shaw & owns 805,462 shares. 2.60 million were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management L P. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 165,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Llp owns 8.44M shares. Vermont-based Birchview Cap Lp has invested 0.25% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,300 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 231,640 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc has 26,742 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0% or 400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake.

The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 1.19 million shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss $38.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for the Treatment of Patients with Penta-Refractory Multiple; 31/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients with Penta-Refractory Mu; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM CASH & OTHER $176.4M; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company has market cap of $613.63 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan reported 24,682 shares. Moreover, Sentinel Tru Com Lba has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coho Partners, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,521 shares. Wealthquest invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Bank Of The West has 2.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 206,457 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,189 shares. Ims Capital holds 17,656 shares. 10.53M are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Raymond James & Associate has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Associates Ltd Oh owns 310,485 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 1.65M shares or 1.9% of the stock. Skba Capital Management Lc holds 0.1% or 4,550 shares. The Michigan-based Aspen Inv has invested 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has 262,715 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 16,484 shares to 270,535 valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 11,700 shares and now owns 318,183 shares. Nuveen Ny Amt (NRK) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 7.16% above currents $139.54 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, April 12 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 12.