Edge Wealth Management Has Cut Southern Co The (SO) Holding as Stock Rose; American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose While Spindletop Capital Lowered Stake by $1.29 Million

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 1.97 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co The (SO) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 250,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 495 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26,000, down from 250,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 1.83M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.01 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 568 were reported by Parkside Fin Savings Bank. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 1.84 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated stated it has 1,052 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct has 31,866 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 13,114 shares stake. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.37% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 113,847 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.26M shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.16% or 574,680 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa accumulated 19,767 shares. City Holdings owns 650 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Addison Co reported 39,774 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 716,414 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 42.85 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.62 million for 19.84 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Counsel accumulated 230,229 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 199,169 shares. 39,421 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Dubuque Savings Bank Trust Com has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Covington Management has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 216,041 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company stated it has 22,156 shares. 3.16M are held by Morgan Stanley. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Patten Patten Tn reported 13,364 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc holds 239,242 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 422,166 shares. 850 were accumulated by Peddock. Penobscot reported 0.09% stake. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 66,106 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 20,772 shares to 26,069 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 70,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf.

