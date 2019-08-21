Edge Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $616,620 as Share Value Declined; Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $352,440

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 14,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3,938 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 18,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 5.77M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde reported 2,237 shares stake. Moreover, Ccm Invest Advisers Llc has 3.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3,828 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 210 shares. Centurylink Mgmt stated it has 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adage Cap Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 501,183 shares. Hwg Holding Lp holds 5.92% or 3,330 shares in its portfolio. 11,244 are owned by Fairfield Bush And. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 8,317 shares stake. Winfield Assocs owns 6,500 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 64,133 shares. Hendley holds 1.55% or 1,700 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 10,611 shares stake. Sky Investment Group accumulated 874 shares or 0.57% of the stock. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa has invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rivernrth Doublelne Str Opp by 24,700 shares to 43,636 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Preferred & Income S (PFF) by 10,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,994 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 20.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital Mgmt reported 7,773 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 100 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,427 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 753 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Investment Management has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Conning reported 0.18% stake. Bbva Compass Bankshares owns 93,354 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 2,729 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 31,654 shares. Blume Management Inc invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Regent Management Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,586 shares. Saybrook Nc reported 7,075 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Primecap Ca reported 0.06% stake. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Company invested in 0% or 293 shares.