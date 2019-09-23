Edge Wealth Management Has Cut Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Position by $961,880; As Cameco (CCJ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder General American Investors Company Has Lifted Position

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 33,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, down from 39,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.26 million shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corporation (CCJ) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 173,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.11M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.67 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.50 million for 17.04 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,083 shares to 36,752 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,217 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Consulate Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pinebridge Invs Lp, New York-based fund reported 91,458 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 50 are owned by Jnba Fincl Advisors. Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 2,113 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Signature Estate Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,121 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,841 shares. Bluecrest stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jacobs & Ca stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 664,601 were reported by Citigroup. Valmark Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 818 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc reported 0.06% stake. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 77 shares.

