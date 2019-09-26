Edge Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Market Value Rose; Rutabaga Capital Management Position in Tecnoglass (TGLS) Raised as Shares Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 78,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.56% . The hedge fund held 740,547 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, up from 662,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 7,859 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 18.11% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 08/03/2018 TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 13,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 33,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 47,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 730,848 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold TGLS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.34 million shares or 14.08% more from 4.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Lta reported 22,463 shares stake. 17,031 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Lp. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 104,539 shares. First Manhattan invested in 37,500 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 479,929 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 22,970 shares. Rutabaga Cap Management Ma holds 740,547 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Sei Investments invested in 76,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Polaris Management Ltd Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company holds 0.03% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) or 58,582 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 11,271 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 236,327 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 614,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,814 shares, and cut its stake in Key Energy Services Inc..

More notable recent Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tecnoglass: Take Advantage Of A Busted Offering To Get 100%+ Total Return With A High Margin Of Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Tecnoglass Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TGLS) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tecnoglass Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $22,515 activity.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) by 23,408 shares to 106,693 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “C-Tracks ETNs Linked to the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (MLPC) To Pay Quarterly Coupon – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.