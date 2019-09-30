Edge Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Annaly Capital Management In (NLY) Stake; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Raised Its United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) Position

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) stake by 32.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc acquired 205,205 shares as United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC)’s stock declined 27.70%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 838,386 shares with $11.96 million value, up from 633,181 last quarter. United Ins Hldgs Corp now has $594.21 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 100,343 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Annaly Capital Management In (NLY) stake by 5271.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 41,433 shares as Annaly Capital Management In (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 42,219 shares with $386,000 value, up from 786 last quarter. Annaly Capital Management In now has $12.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 15.39 million shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $678,049 activity. Hogan Michael bought 12,700 shares worth $140,880. Whittemore Kent G had bought 1,000 shares worth $13,730. 1,702 shares were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F, worth $19,964. Maroney Patrick bought 3,000 shares worth $35,250. $343,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. Another trade for 4,258 shares valued at $50,216 was made by St John Scott on Friday, August 9. MARTZ BRAD also bought $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Monday, August 5.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) stake by 31,640 shares to 125,306 valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) stake by 147,481 shares and now owns 542,703 shares. Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Public stated it has 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.02% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Principal Group reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 123,457 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 44,656 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability accumulated 4,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 13,892 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc accumulated 23,839 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated holds 1,483 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group holds 0% or 378 shares in its portfolio. 16,861 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Parkside Savings Bank & holds 30 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 3,185 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 35,794 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:UIHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Common Stock has $1700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 16.45% above currents $13.74 stock price. United Insurance Holdings Corp. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Annaly Capital Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Annaly Capital Management’s Preferred Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital: Perfect For A Retirement Account With 11.4% Yield, It Is All About Timing – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mortgage rates take a strong move up – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Hosts Women’s Leadership Event – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,146 shares to 95,537 valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) stake by 12,002 shares and now owns 2,514 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock (NYSE:NLY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock has $1000 highest and $800 lowest target. $9’s average target is 2.97% above currents $8.74 stock price. Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 3. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Et Al reported 107,102 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Korea Investment Corporation invested in 1.06M shares. Ls Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 24,362 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 24,767 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company reported 390,216 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 193,917 shares. Moreover, West Chester Cap Advsr has 0.55% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 46,262 shares. Voya Inv Limited Company reported 1.26 million shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Asset Mgmt One accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech owns 14,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Net Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 40,080 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 3,500 shares.