Edge Wealth Management Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $3.01 Million; Stock Declined; As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Valuation Rose, Holder Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Position by $837,254

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 164.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 56,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,286 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 34,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 44,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,297 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 153,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 3,968 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 34.70% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 14.93% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.67 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.75M for 9.23 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,424 are owned by Sei. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 8,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 2,419 shares. Geode Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 118,711 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 125 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 440,069 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 14 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Heartland Inc invested in 376,287 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 13,758 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 270,990 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 124,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 35,120 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 1,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP reported 26,351 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 16,869 shares to 26,356 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,660 shares to 54,374 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,938 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was sold by MERLO LARRY J. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.