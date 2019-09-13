Edge Wealth Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.31 Million; Valuation Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lowered Its Corning (GLW) Holding by $3.26 Million as Shares Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 98,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 446,812 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86 million, down from 545,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.48 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 9,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 142,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.97M, down from 152,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 12.13 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49,978 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $240.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 60,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 8,360 shares. Coastline Trust Co invested in 62,030 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 67,205 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 279,885 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,003 are owned by Boyar Asset Mgmt. 113,442 were accumulated by Cap Limited Liability Company. Maverick Cap invested in 170,080 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Private Company Na has 0.33% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 49,816 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The stated it has 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Lpl Finance Ltd owns 243,409 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 365,984 shares. Adirondack Trust Com reported 3,383 shares. Raymond James & holds 2.08M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.53% or 48,350 shares.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.20M for 16.45 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,484 shares to 270,535 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 219,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

