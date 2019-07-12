Edge Wealth Management Decreased Its Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stake; Atlanta Capital Management Co Boosted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position By $2.76 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) stake by 33.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 55,200 shares as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)’s stock rose 2.25%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 109,473 shares with $3.19M value, down from 164,673 last quarter. Enterprise Products Partners now has $68.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 1.86 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 6.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 6,428 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 106,313 shares with $45.79 million value, up from 99,885 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $43.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $467.18. About 232,647 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased New York Mortgage Trust stake by 13,715 shares to 40,365 valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) stake by 27,174 shares and now owns 39,217 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise plans expansion projects at Houston Ship Channel terminal – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “9.5% Yield From MIE, A Solid CEF Priced To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Longtime Houston midstream executive to retire – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.14B for 15.00 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Capital Ltd holds 0.1% or 12,938 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cannell Peter B & Co has 33,750 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 38,397 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fmr Ltd Co owns 7.68 million shares. Hodges Mngmt Inc reported 12,500 shares. Community Retail Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 4,518 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.37M shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Estabrook Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 23,490 shares. Brookfield Asset Management invested 1.73% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Glenview Bank & Trust Dept holds 43,798 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 9,028 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 92,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M had bought 500 shares worth $216,035.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 8,593 shares to 4.42 million valued at $267.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) stake by 16,854 shares and now owns 483,067 shares. Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: Progressing Nicely Following Valspar Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) Chairman and CEO John G Morikis Sold $7.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aaron’s: Doing Well And Positioned For Continued Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SHW in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 16. UBS maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $46000 target.