Edge Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Price Rose, King Luther Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.78 Million Its Holding

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 9,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 142,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.97M, down from 152,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 19,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.88M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Point Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 22,487 shares. 237,485 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Denali Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 900 shares. Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.87% or 38,867 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 189,037 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Cape Ann State Bank has 3.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,899 shares. Profit Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Needham Inv Management Lc owns 1.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,700 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 2.97% or 725,707 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle reported 275,937 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Limited Company stated it has 90,993 shares or 4.45% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Bridgeway Inc has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Td Asset Mngmt has 0.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,021 shares to 27,536 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livent Corp by 460,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,569 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp holds 39,039 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And holds 15,652 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Fin reported 932,950 shares. Tower Bridge accumulated 265,891 shares or 0% of the stock. Scge Mngmt LP invested 5.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drexel Morgan And reported 24,682 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Hanson Doremus Management has invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 795 shares. Park Oh stated it has 564,294 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 1.74% or 3.31 million shares. Zuckerman Inv Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.36% or 79,680 shares. Appleton Partners Ma invested 1.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Agricole S A reported 435,396 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Crystal Rock Mngmt accumulated 27,555 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,023 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) by 23,408 shares to 106,693 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 48,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).