Edge Wealth Management Cut By $961,880 Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake; MAWSON RESOURCES LTD COMMON SHARES CANA (MWSNF) Sellers Decreased By 15.62% Their Shorts

MAWSON RESOURCES LTD COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) had a decrease of 15.62% in short interest. MWSNF’s SI was 5,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.62% from 6,400 shares previously. With 8,500 avg volume, 1 days are for MAWSON RESOURCES LTD COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s short sellers to cover MWSNF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.45% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.116. About 5,000 shares traded. Mawson Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 14.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,560 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 33,657 shares with $5.85M value, down from 39,217 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $54.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $196.19. About 1.31M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. The company has market cap of $16.67 million. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

Another recent and important Mawson Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) news was published by Juniorminingnetwork.com which published an article titled: “Wallbridge Mining Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Fenelon Gold Project in Quebec – Junior Mining Network” on February 08, 2017.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 8.16% above currents $196.19 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, June 10. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $19500 target in Monday, June 24 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $23000 target in Monday, September 16 report. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) stake by 48,704 shares to 99,000 valued at $10.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Mortgage Capital stake by 29,882 shares and now owns 33,882 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.