Edge Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shares Rose, Stephens Investment Management Group Has Increased Holding by $677,916

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 6,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 152,018 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, up from 145,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 14.87 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 12,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 228,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, up from 215,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 502,388 shares traded or 2.49% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,700 shares to 420 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,938 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Group invested in 53,085 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.29% or 129,564 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.78% or 82,511 shares in its portfolio. Harbour Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 6.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 84,353 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP reported 34,261 shares. Hendley And Inc invested in 87,650 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Alpha Cubed holds 234,184 shares. Fil Limited owns 9.09 million shares. The New York-based Jennison Associates has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Georgia-based Chatham Cap Gp Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&T Bank accumulated 2.40 million shares. Naples Advsrs Llc holds 71,341 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Strong Midcap Stocks That Offer Value And Growth – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Inks Mega Deal With India’s Jio – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “University of North Carolina System Selects Cornerstone to Empower Employees to Learn, Grow and Prepare for the Future – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSOD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.