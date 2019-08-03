Edge Wealth Management Boosted Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding; Tyvor Capital Lifted American Airls Group (AAL) Stake By $31.07 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 225.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 27,174 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 39,217 shares with $7.13M value, up from 12,043 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $49.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system

Tyvor Capital Llc increased American Airls Group Inc (AAL) stake by 222.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc acquired 1.00 million shares as American Airls Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 1.45M shares with $46.12M value, up from 450,000 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc now has $13.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.48M shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4.

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa owns 39,485 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 30 shares stake. 85,472 were reported by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Nomura reported 60,903 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Central Bank & Trust has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shine Investment Advisory Serv has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 19 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt reported 0.16% stake. Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested in 0% or 22 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Us Fincl Bank De invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Amp Invsts holds 29,824 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.11% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, June 11.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 4,660 shares to 54,374 valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) stake by 55,200 shares and now owns 109,473 shares. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 14,665 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Com reported 12,221 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 1,809 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp reported 6,904 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs holds 4,900 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. South State has 0.68% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kistler reported 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bartlett Co Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,842 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs accumulated 94,277 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bath Savings Trust Com stated it has 2,110 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Bancorp Trust Com Of Newtown holds 0.07% or 1,325 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 21,046 shares.