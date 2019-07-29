Edge Wealth Management Boosted Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $570,000; Aqua America (WTR) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 900.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 1,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 4.28 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Tender Offer Now Scheduled to Expire April 13; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Move to U.S. Seen as Effort to Sidestep Government Review of $117 Billion Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video)

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 49,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 153,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 175,378 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $84.14M for 26.63 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.



Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

