Edge Wealth Management Boosted Boeing Co The (BA) Holding By $353,568; Digimarc Has 1.48 Sentiment

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Boeing Co The (BA) stake by 25.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 928 shares as Boeing Co The (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 4,605 shares with $1.76M value, up from 3,677 last quarter. Boeing Co The now has $197.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 31 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 21 decreased and sold equity positions in Digimarc Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 6.24 million shares, down from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Digimarc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 10,937 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 73,280 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fayez Sarofim Communications has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 1,385 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.27% stake. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,819 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Limited Liability owns 21,952 shares. First Washington invested in 0.02% or 80 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 136,285 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Rmb Cap Ltd has 8,945 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,401 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm holds 11,733 shares. Signature Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 886 shares or 0.03% of the stock. S&Co Inc invested in 0.09% or 2,020 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 14. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $450 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Buckingham Research has “Hold” rating and $390 target. DZ BANK AG downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 14,340 shares to 3,938 valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 39 shares. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 3.50% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 72,648 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has risen 106.00% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $549.11 million. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices.