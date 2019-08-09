Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 89.93% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.