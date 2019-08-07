Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.