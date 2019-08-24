Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|11.07
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Analyst Ratings
Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 331.65% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
