Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.07 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 331.65% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.