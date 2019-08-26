Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.68 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Exelixis Inc. has a consensus target price of $35.5, with potential upside of 77.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.