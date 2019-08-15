Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Both Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.53 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.21% and 24.7% respectively. About 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.