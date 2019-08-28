Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 139.33 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.21% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.