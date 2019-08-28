Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparing side by side

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Ratings

Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 685.91% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.