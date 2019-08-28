Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparing side by side

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Analyst Ratings
Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 685.91% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.