Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparing side by side

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.98
|N/A
|-1.85
|0.00
Demonstrates Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-319.2%
|-106.8%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.48%
|-12.94%
|-32.32%
|-7.5%
|-79.44%
|-17.04%
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
