Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.05 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.63%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.