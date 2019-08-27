Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Contrasting side by side

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.63%. Comparatively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

Summary

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.