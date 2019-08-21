Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Contrasting side by side

Both Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.